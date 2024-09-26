Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Position Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.01% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEE stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 112.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $150.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

