Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $7.92 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $508.62 million, a PE ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

