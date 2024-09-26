Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 229,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Blue Bird by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157,468 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,573,539.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,801.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BLBD. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Blue Bird Trading Down 0.4 %

BLBD opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

