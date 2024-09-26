Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 150,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 144,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 201,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 89,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 613,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 328,128.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

