Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,289 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,015,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.2034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

