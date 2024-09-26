AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in AMC Networks by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 10.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 18.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $323.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.28). AMC Networks had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

