404,414 Shares in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 404,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Matterport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Matterport by 3.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 168,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 23.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,425,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Zinn sold 31,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $140,273.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $108,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,425,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

