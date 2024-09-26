Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,297,300 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of B2Gold worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $927,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 3,474,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $3.25 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -108.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -533.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

