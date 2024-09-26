TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 500,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 38.1% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of THS opened at $40.66 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THS. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

