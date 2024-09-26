Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

