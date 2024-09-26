Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Position Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.