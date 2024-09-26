Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Allegion by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $143.39 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

