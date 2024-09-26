Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

