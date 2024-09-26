Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

