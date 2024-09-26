Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nomad Foods worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $810.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

