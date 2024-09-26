ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

DVN stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

