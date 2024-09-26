Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,472 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,928,000.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $781,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,751. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

