GICTrade (GICT) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $93.25 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93322905 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

