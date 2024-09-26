PaLM AI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $50.10 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $50.10 million and $730,644.10 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00262230 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.56045587 USD and is down -11.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $708,741.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

