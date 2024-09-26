Zentry (ZENT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.26 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. Zentry has a market capitalization of $110.94 million and $4.26 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zentry has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zentry

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01855166 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $6,755,463.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

