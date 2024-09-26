dYdX Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $230.14 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 10% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00262230 BTC.
About dYdX
dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,626,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,157,148 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
dYdX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
