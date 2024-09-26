BNB Trading Up 6.5% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion and $1.96 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $601.77 or 0.00919166 BTC on major exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,271 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,309.5108922. The last known price of BNB is 588.15491261 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2242 active market(s) with $1,794,508,016.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
