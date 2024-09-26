Status Price Hits $0.0245 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Status has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $95.74 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,366.09 or 0.99842991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008220 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

