Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Source Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Source Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. Source Capital has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $47.91.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.