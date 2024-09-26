Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

NASDAQ IONS remained flat at $40.99 on Thursday. 81,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,390. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $732,371. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 948,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 62,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $18,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

