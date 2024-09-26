Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 723.0 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance
OTCMKTS RAIFF remained flat at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Raiffeisen Bank International
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.