Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNRW remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,646. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

