Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Intuitive Machines Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LUNRW remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,646. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
