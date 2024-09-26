Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Short Interest Update

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ocean Biomedical Trading Up 33.8 %
OCEAW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 53,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,526. Ocean Biomedical has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Ocean Biomedical
