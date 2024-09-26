WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.99

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 68804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

