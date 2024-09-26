WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.34

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $546 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,801,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.