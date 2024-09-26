iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.67

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 20103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 422.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 251,914 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 219,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,797,000.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

