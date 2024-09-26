Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.51

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 94817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

