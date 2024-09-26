Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 12-Month High at $238.41

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.41 and last traded at $237.54, with a volume of 65951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

