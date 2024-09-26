iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.40

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $79.28, with a volume of 3248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $970.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

