Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.39

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.39 and last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 49470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.17.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $633.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

