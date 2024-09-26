Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 14.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after buying an additional 124,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 190,651 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,881.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,881.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LZB opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.28. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $495.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

