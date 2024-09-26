Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.26% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEN. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,519.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,519.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $97,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,126.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $212,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 68.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

