R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,643 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCM. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 212.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,612 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 819,858 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 13.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,197 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Stephens lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

R1 RCM stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

