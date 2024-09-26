Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $85.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.