Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 16,000 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.60% of Marcus worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,669,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Marcus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 133.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 250,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Marcus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

