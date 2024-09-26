Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 27,927 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

NYSE NLOP opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

