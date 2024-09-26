SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SLM worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SLM by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $21.85 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.