Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BNP Paribas cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

