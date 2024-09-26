Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 174,193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Donaldson by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 254.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,999 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.3 %

DCI opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.