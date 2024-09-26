1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,491 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,580,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,106,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after buying an additional 587,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,722,000 after buying an additional 480,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,764,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after acquiring an additional 45,038 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFG stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

