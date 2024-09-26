1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,507 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,464,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 781.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,434 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $89,832,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

EVRG opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

