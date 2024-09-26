Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 216,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,189. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.