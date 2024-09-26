PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Lessened by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 10,417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 10.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 48.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 4.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

PPL stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

