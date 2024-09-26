1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

NXPI opened at $233.97 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.