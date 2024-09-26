1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.